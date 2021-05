Representatives of Wegmans and Tops Friendly Markets say they will be adopting the new CDC guidance when it comes to allowing vaccinated customers to go without masks.

Other chains like Walmart, Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Costco, CVS, Home Depot and Target are doing the same. Walgreens will still require all customers to mask up.

New York State officially dropped the mask mandate indoors on Wednesday for those that have their shot(s).