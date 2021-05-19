ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York has officially dropped the mask mandate indoors for those who are fully vaccinated.

Spectrum News 1 spoke with the owner of Mark's Texas Hots on Monroe Avenue in Rochester and some local people to get their reaction to the news.

One man said he didn’t like to wear his mask in the first place. He’s fully vaccinated and is happy to officially be able to take it off.

“I think it’s cool if people are vaccinated or whatever if they think it’s safe. I go with whatever they say ya know,” said Rico Casotta of Rochester. “It feels good, it feels good. Getting ready for some baseball games and some concerts."

The decision to require masks still depends on the individual business. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said it is up to them to decide.

Markos Skrombolas, the owner of Mark’s Texas Hots says he’d rather keep customers masked for now.

“My employees I can do, but the customers I don’t think I can tell the customers how they’re going to prove... we have enough problems with finding employees... as long as they’re wearing masks,” said Skrombolas.

He says he’ll ease into lifting restrictions at his restaurant over time, taking it week by week. Right now, he says he gives customers free masks if they walk in without one. He is also still limiting capacity.

Masks are still required in settings like nursing homes and schools for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. And business can expand their capacity as long as 6 feet of social distancing can be accommodated 😷 — Brianna Hamblin (@BriReports) May 19, 2021

The dining room has dividers between booths and along the counter. Tables and chairs that were in the middle of the dining room are still put away.

It’s takeout only at Mark's Texas Hots after 10 p.m. until they close at 4 a.m.

He also says they used to be 24 hours, but since the pandemic, they’ve limited their hours and don’t have the staff to help open up more. Now, they don’t open until 10:30 a.m.

Some of the major chains that are going with the updated mask guidance include Wegmans, Walmart, Target, Costco, CVS, Home Depot and Starbucks. All of them said they will no longer require customers who are fully vaccinated to wear masks.

Policies vary on whether employees will still be required to wear face coverings at work.

CVS says its employees still do. But Walmart is allowing fully-vaccinated employees to drop the mask.

Many companies say they're still working on updating guidelines.