ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York state is adopting new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and as of Wednesday, fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need to worry about wearing a mask indoors at most locations.

Come Wednesday, gyms will be some of the places fully vaccinated New Yorkers could be able to enter without a mask.

County Executive Adam Bello says there’s plenty of work ahead

“It’s great news,” chief operating officer of Planet Fitness in New York Joe Pepe said. “It’s great news for the country. It's great news for our industry and our business, specifically. You know, I think we’re really excited about it.”

While gyms like the YMCA say they’ll be requiring masks through the end of the month before adopting the new guidance, Pepe says Planet Fitness has been ready for this. They will be adopting the new guidance this Wednesday.

“Our employees will continue to be masked for now,” Pepe said. “We’ll continue to watch things really closely and even get some sentiment from our employees, as well. But you know, again, a really great step in the right direction.”

He says members will have to attest to being vaccinated when they check-in, if they choose to not wear a mask. But until there’s further guidance, there will still be social distancing within the gym.

“We’ve handled this pandemic as well as we could, and very limited exposure rates," Pepe said. "I think it’s a testament to our industry and everyone really, for taking the proper guidelines and safety precautions to keep our members and our employees safe.”

Other organizations like the Rochester Red Wings also plan on adopting the changes come Wednesday. Despite an exemption from the state, masks will still be required at the home opener Tuesday.

County Executive Adam Bello says there’s plenty of work ahead for local governments and businesses to alleviate any confusion in the coming weeks. But he says the community can play a part, too.

“My message to the community is please be patient with each other, and be respectful of each other‘s choices,” Bello said. “But also, if you have not been vaccinated yet, now is the time to do so. It’s a great time to do it.”