ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, Orlando International Airport is hosting a job fair to help hundreds of concession and airport vendor employees get back on their feet.

Last year, the main concession employer HMS Host laid off almost 800 employees at the airport because of economic hardships caused by the pandemic.

As travel continues to pick up during the pandemic, so is the demand for airport employees.

The job fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday on the fifth floor of the Intermodal Terminal Facility.

About 50 companies will be there, including concessions, airline services, security, parking and transportation.

Attendees should dress to impress, with resumes in hand, for face-to-face conversations with employers.

People are also encouraged to register at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MCOJobFairMay18 but it is not required.

Main concession employer HMS Host said it was forced to lay off 782 workers here in October 2020 because of the decrease in travel demand.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority board maintains that it did not have the power to mandate that companies like HMS Host hire back the workers who were laid off.

Those employees were not unionized at the time of layoffs.

The GOAA board has already given concessionaires and other airport vendors about $75 million relief to help keep them afloat during the worst of the pandemic.

In March, the board voted to tie $19 million in rent relief for companies operating inside the airport to the disclosure of the number of former employees they plan to rehire.