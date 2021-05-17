Monday is a big day for restaurants and bars across the state: The midnight curfew is now lifted for outdoor dining areas.

The curfew will be lifted for indoor dining in two weeks.

Also on Monday, the curfew is lifted for catered events where people are either vaccinated or can show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. On May 31, the curfew for all catered events will be lifted.

Gyms, fitness centers, casinos and gaming facilities can now increase to 50% capacity. Offices can increase to 75% capacity.