ORLANDO, Fla. — As mass vaccination sites around Central Florida start to wind down over the next few weeks, many communities are starting to pivot instead to mobile and pop-up vaccine sites to reach people in the community.

Lake Eola has a pop-up site that will be open every Sunday through June





People coming through one of Orlando’s latest pop-up spots say it is a simple, convenient way to get that protection from COVID-19.

On a busy Sunday, tucked in alongside the farmer’s market booths at Lake Eola is one of Orlando’s latest mobile vaccine sites, drawing community members like George Navarro in as they pass by.

“I came with my family to have a walk downtown and we saw the tents out right there and we decided to take the vaccination today,” he explained.

Navarro was able to get in and out quickly, getting the Johnson & Johnson shot.

“It was good! I waited 15 minutes for observation. It was very easy and I’m very proud of it,” he said.

He says getting his vaccination was a relief, giving him some comfort in the pandemic and protection now from COVID-19.

Navarro says he is glad he and his family walked past the mobile vaccine site at Lake Eola and he hopes other community members still needing their shot do the same.

“I trust the people, they are very kind. And I told everybody to come here to take the vaccination,” he said.

The farmer’s market vaccine site will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Sunday through the end of June at Lake Eola. ​