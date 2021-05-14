RALEIGH, N.C. — Despite new CDC guidance on wearing masks indoors, some businesses in the Triangle say they will continue to wear and enforce masks until they feel it's personally safe to do otherwise.

On Thursday, the CDC announced that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks or follow social distancing guidelines inside or outside.

The ​press secretary for Governor Roy Cooper said, "The CDC announcement today on masks shows the important benefits of vaccinations. North Carolina two weeks ago removed the outdoor mask mandate, but the indoor mask mandate remains in effect while state health officials review the specific CDC recommendations."



Deco Raleigh's general manager, Savannah Bridges said all of their employees are vaccinated at their gift shop.



“I think our plan right now is we are just going to continue to wear masks until we feel safe and we feel like it's the right time," Bridges said.



Bridges says the decision to continue wearing masks indoors should be up to the individual business, but she is looking forward to getting back to a sense of normalcy eventually.



“One of my favorite things about working here is just the laughter that goes through the store when people are picking up things, so I'll be excited to see our customers smiles again and be able to share mine as well," Bridges added.