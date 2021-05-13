Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced earlier this week that those who get the COVID-19 shot at county-run clinics between May 14-21 can receive various perks at local restaurants and bars.
Beginning Friday at county-run clinics, people can get the vaccine and then receive a booklet of coupons from 18 restaurants that offer anything from a free donut to a free drink to free appetizers.
The county released the list of incentives on Thursday. They are:
- Glazed & Confused: Free donut and small coffee
- Kitty Hoynes: Free domestic draft
- Thee Diner: Free small icecream cone
- Home Team Pub: Free domestic draft
- 317 on Montgomery: Free domestic draft or glass of house wine
- Danzer's: Free domestic draft
- Cafe Kubal: Free large coffee
- Wildcat Pizza Pub: Free slice of pizza
- Funk n Waffles: Free order of waffle fries
- Joeys: Free glass of house wine or domestic draft
- Papa Gallo: Free house margarita or house sangria
- Heritage Hill: Free draft beer
- Vincino's Brick n' Brew: Free domestic draft beer
- B'ville Diner: Free milkshake
- Trappers: Free domestic draft or free slice of pizza
- Kasai: Free domestic draft
- Ma & Pa Kettle Corn: Free small bag of popcorn
- Sals Pizza: Free appetizer $10 or less
- A Mano: Free appetizer $10 or less
- Scenic Root: Free appetizer $10 or less
The incentive deals themselves must be used by June 1.
McMahon said they have the option to expand this initiative after May 21 if they decide to.
“This is as good as it gets, folks. So take advantage of this," McMahon said Thursday.
Offering incentives to get the vaccine has been a growing trend in other parts of the country and state. A marijuana dispensary in Michigan is giving free, pre-rolled joints to cannabis connoisseurs who have gotten their coronavirus shot. Illinois residents who can prove they have been either fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will not count towards dining capacity limits.
New York’s Erie County recently conducted a “shot and a chaser” program, offering a free beer for those who get the vaccine.
Gov. Cuomo has unveiled several vaccination perks in the last week, but each revolves around New York City, including MLB tickets and free rides on the subway.