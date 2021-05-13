Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced earlier this week that those who get the COVID-19 shot at county-run clinics between May 14-21 can receive various perks at local restaurants and bars.

Beginning Friday at county-run clinics, people can get the vaccine and then receive a booklet of coupons from 18 restaurants that offer anything from a free donut to a free drink to free appetizers.

The county released the list of incentives on Thursday. They are:

Glazed & Confused: Free donut and small coffee

Kitty Hoynes: Free domestic draft

Thee Diner: Free small icecream cone

Home Team Pub: Free domestic draft

317 on Montgomery: Free domestic draft or glass of house wine

Danzer's: Free domestic draft

Cafe Kubal: Free large coffee

Wildcat Pizza Pub: Free slice of pizza

Funk n Waffles: Free order of waffle fries

Joeys: Free glass of house wine or domestic draft

Papa Gallo: Free house margarita or house sangria

Heritage Hill: Free draft beer

Vincino's Brick n' Brew: Free domestic draft beer

B'ville Diner: Free milkshake

Trappers: Free domestic draft or free slice of pizza

Kasai: Free domestic draft

Ma & Pa Kettle Corn: Free small bag of popcorn

Sals Pizza: Free appetizer $10 or less

A Mano: Free appetizer $10 or less

Scenic Root: Free appetizer $10 or less

The incentive deals themselves must be used by June 1.

McMahon said they have the option to expand this initiative after May 21 if they decide to.

“This is as good as it gets, folks. So take advantage of this," McMahon said Thursday.

Offering incentives to get the vaccine has been a growing trend in other parts of the country and state. A marijuana dispensary in Michigan is giving free, pre-rolled joints to cannabis connoisseurs who have gotten their coronavirus shot. Illinois residents who can prove they have been either fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will not count towards dining capacity limits.

New York’s Erie County recently conducted a “shot and a chaser” program, offering a free beer for those who get the vaccine.

Gov. Cuomo has unveiled several vaccination perks in the last week, but each revolves around New York City, including MLB tickets and free rides on the subway.