SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — True Health in Sanford is offering a new COVID-19 treatment that doctors consider lifesaving for patients with mild to moderate coronavirus symptoms.

Nate Richards of Oviedo knew something was wrong after a night out with friends, even while following coronavirus-safety precautions.

"I started having problems with the breathing, so I got worried and contacted True Health," he said.

He made an appointment for the new monoclonal antibody infusion treatment at its 4240 N. U.S. 17-92 facility in Sanford.

To be eligible for the one-time intravenous treatment, you have to have tested positive for the coronavirus, with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms and within 10 days of onset of symptoms.

You have to be older than 65, or can be younger if you have certain chronic medical conditions.

The facility accepts insured and uninsured patients.

"I'd say within 8 to 12 hours when I was done with the IV, I felt instantly better," Richards said.

He said the next day, he was able to walk around and complete tasks like usual.

True Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Karenna Senors said True Health's monoclonal antibody patients are seeing positive results.

"Your body is getting automatic antibodies instead of you having to produce them taking the two to three days or taking a week to produce. You're basically getting it instantaneously," she said.

The first patient was actually fully vaccinated but immunocompromised and contracted the virus with symptoms. Senors said the treatment turned things around.

"Now we have another option for treatment and for management, which is wonderful to try and make them feel better, try to make their symptoms resolve, and try to keep them out of the hospital," she said.

Richards is planning to get his vaccine soon and credits True Health for his quick recovery.

"I'm very grateful. I wish I would have gone in earlier, because I spent that whole week dealing with the symptoms," he said.

So far, True Health has treated six people with the monoclonal antibodies.