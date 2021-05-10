Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced Monday that those who get the COVID-19 shot at county-run clinics over a one-week period can receive various perks at local restaurants and bars.

Beginning Friday at county-run clinics, people can get the vaccine and then receive a booklet of coupons from 18 restaurants that offer anything from a free donut to a free drink to free appetizers.

Some of the examples McMahon said were a free cup of coffee from Cafe Kubal, two free drinks at Trappers, a free bag of popcorn from Ma & Pa's Kettle Corn and a free appetizer from Wildcat Pizza Pub.

These incentives will be offered at county-run vaccine sites beginning Friday and running through May 21. The incentive deals themselves must be used by June 1.

McMahon said they have the option to expand this initiative after May 21 if they decide to.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to get discounts on restaurants they haven’t been to before,” McMahon said.

Offering incentives to get the vaccine has been a growing trend in other parts of the country and state. A marijuana dispensary in Michigan is giving free, pre-rolled joints to cannabis connoisseurs who have gotten their coronavirus shot. Illinois residents who can prove they have been either fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will not count towards dining capacity limits.

New York’s Erie County recently conducted a “shot and a chaser” program, offering a free beer for those who get the vaccine.

Gov. Cuomo has unveiled several vaccination perks in the last week, but each revolves around New York City, including MLB tickets and free rides on the subway.

“We have to get the attention of some of these folks who, for whatever reason, haven’t done it yet,” McMahon said.