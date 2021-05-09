A Worcester-centric shop reopened its doors at the Worcester Public Market.

Fittingly, the opening for Worcester Wares coincided with 508 day, a celebration of all things Worcester.

T-shirts with sayings like "Worcester Forever" and "I learned to drive in Kelley Square" were some popular items at the store.

Worcester Wares gave away mini-508 pennants and stickers with each purchase to celebrate the day.

The store originally started in the lower level of the DCU Center, before moving its operations once the COVID-19 field hospital was constructed.

Store owner Jessica Walsh said after being closed for more than a year, getting a chance to reopen in person made for an exciting 508 Day.

"It hit me like a ton of bricks this morning," she said. "I was like, 'Oh, we made it.' I mean, you never have a guarantee, but we got through this and adapted, and here we are and we're reopening. and it feels different this time than it did opening the first time even. It's more celebratory or something. It's great."

Walsh said the Worcester Public Market location will focus heavily on items like shirts and clothing.

She's hopeful to have a second, larger location for Worcester Wares some time in the near future.​​