LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix Pharmacy locations will accept walk-in customers who want to get the COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to those who schedule appointments online, while supplies last.

The announcement was made Friday and takes effect Monday.

Vaccinations will be provided to eligible individuals ages 18 and older, and walk-in customers may choose between the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, pending availability.

Customers who receive the Moderna vaccine will be provided with an appointment to receive their second dose. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose.

Pubilx said appointments are encouraged for the most efficient experience and to ensure the preferred vaccine is available.

Appointments can be made through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine, and same day appointments may be available.

Residents can use the online reservation system to learn if appointments are available at their nearby store.

Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy, store officials said.