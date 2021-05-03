Most coronavirus capacity restrictions on New York restaurants, theaters, bars, retail stores, gyms and offices will be lifted beginning on May 19, a sign the state is returning to normal more than a year after the coronavirus struck.

"Today is a milestone for New York state and a significant moment of transition," said Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday. "We are at a point now where we are going to take a major step in reopening."

The reopening plan is in coordination with New Jersey and Connecticut.

“We live in a tri-state area, New York shouldn’t be a competitor or an encumbrance to New Jersey or Connecticut,” said Cuomo. “The coordination is important because we’re a mobile population.

Although businesses can choose if they want to operate without capacity restrictions, the governor said they must continue to keep customers at least 6 feet apart, a requirement that will make it difficult for many businesses to operate at pre-pandemic capacity levels.

“If the CDC changes their guidance, then we will change our guidance,” said Cuomo referring to the CDC's guidance on social distancing.

However, if the event or establishment can show proof of vaccination or recent negative tests, then the 6 feet rule does not apply, according to the governor.

Earlier this month, the CDC announced that because COVID-19 spreads mainly through droplets, there is little benefit to continuous scrubbing and disinfecting.