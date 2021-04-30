ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — As millions of Americans receive the coronavirus vaccine every day, vaccine hesitancy could become a roadblock on the road to herd immunity. And area leaders are trying to do something about that.

A new CNN poll has found 31% of people under age 35 do not plan on getting vaccinated.

Health experts say getting COVID-19 under control means getting herd immunity up to at least 70% of the population. Right now, it is at 30%, according to CNN.

Health leaders in Orange County say vaccinations have been lagging in teens between ages 16 and 18, so they are holding pop-up vaccination sites at high schools where the communities’ overall infection rate is higher and the vaccination rate is lower.