Orange County health leaders say thousands of residents have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but they are still seeing a second-dose hesitancy.

What You Need To Know A lot of misinformation is one of the causes of the hesitancy, says an area doctor



Health experts say it’s not too late to get your second shot



Get more coronavirus coverage right here

Orange County health leaders say they have now vaccinated more than 800,000 county residents with at least one dose, or about 43.6% of the county population.

But director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, Dr. Raul Pino, says they have now noticed a concerning trend: A hesitancy to get the second dose.

“We have seen a large number of residents who have not taken their second dose, between 35,000 and 43,000,” he said.

It is a new type of hesitancy that Central Florida physician Dr. Aftab Khan is seeing firsthand.

“I saw a patient today who did not go for the second shot, and it was almost more than a month, now five weeks,” Khan said.

Khan says the patient was hesitant because she heard some misinformation about the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

She thought it had actually killed some people here in the U.S.

“I said, ‘J & J and people were dying? First of all, that’s not true, second of all, you had Moderna, you know which is a different technology.’ So, it was hard for me to convince her,” he said.

Khan says nationwide experts have seen a drop in vaccinations since the news of the pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

He says some of his patients were also hesitant to get a second shot after experiencing symptoms from the first one.

Pino says it could be a roadblock to getting to that gold standard of herd immunity.

“It could have an impact in the level of protection as those thousands of people have not acquired full immunity,” Pino said.

Pino is urging people who still need the second to set an appointment ASAP as their major drive-through site at the Orange County Convention Center will be closing soon.

And he says not to worry if it has been a while since your first shot.

“So if you missed your second dose and it was three months ago, we will be giving you your second dose without requiring to start the series again,” he said.

And Khan says that reinforces the message he has trying to get across to his patients.

“First shot is only a primer, the second shot is the one that will give you 95% immunity. It’s not too late,” Khan said.

The Orange County Convention Center vaccination site will stop giving Moderna out on May 15, so if your first shot was Moderna, now is the time to make that follow-up appointment.

You can make an appointment at the Orange County Convention Center here.