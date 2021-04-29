NATIONWIDE — Cruise voyages in U.S. waters could resume this summer, according to reporting from USA TODAY.

The newspaper says it obtained a letter the CDC sent to the cruise industry, which acknowledges “cruising will never be a zero-risk activity” and states the goal of the CDC’s Conditional Sailing Order’s phased approach is to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 spread.

A CDC spokesperson said in a statement to USA TODAY that cruises could begin passenger voyages from America in mid-July, but that timeline depends on cruise lines’ pace and compliance with the Conditional Sailing Order.

That order from October directed cruise lines to take steps to protect crews and passengers before they could resume sailing.

Earlier this month, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state is suing the federal government over the continued shutdown of the cruise industry. That shutdown began in March of last year with the CDC’s no-sail order.