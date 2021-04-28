ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is expected to announce changes to the county’s mask mandate on Wednesday.

What You Need To Know Mayor Jerry Demings to amend mask mandate



Announcement expected Wednesday



Orange County’s mask mandate has been in effect since last June

Demings said in a statement he believed the CDC “made the right call” in its updated guidelines for fully vaccinated people.

The CDC stated Tuesday people who are fully vaccinated can safely walk, exercise, gather and dine outdoors in small groups, without masks.

“I have received research recently from various areas, including the University of Central Florida, so what the CDC has now recommended is consistent to what I’ve received in way of research,” Demings told Spectrum News 13 in a statement. “I’ll be making an amendment to the mask mandate here in Orange County and will likely come out with that (Wednesday).”

On April 12, Demings announced the county planned to ease its mask and social distancing rules in a phased approach, based on indoor and outdoor capacities of various locations.

He said the phased approach would take into account the county’s vaccination and infection rates, as well as CDC guidelines.

Demings signed an executive order last June requiring all residents, workers and visitors to wear a mask in public.