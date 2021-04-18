ORLANDO, Fla. — Working out and staying active could help to reduce your risk of severe COVID-19, according to a new study.

Early morning walks have become a Sunday morning tradition for Mark O’Mara and his dog Timber.

“Oh, we walk this probably three, four times a week and always on Sunday. You know, come around a couple of times and then do the farmer’s market,” said Mark O'Mara of Orlando.

That regular routine around Lake Eola in Orlando helps keep him feeling good all around.

“I have sort of a stressful job, so the idea of getting a balance in there by doing something physical is really good,” O'Mara said.

It is a healthy habit that could help him out down the road.

A new study by Kaiser Permanente and published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine looked at nearly 50,000 adults who had COVID-19, finding that those who do get the recommended 150-minutes a week of moderate to vigorous physical activity showed significantly lower rates of hospitalization, ICU admission and death from COVID-19 illness.

That is the same level of exercise that the World Health Organization has said can boost immune function, improve your mental health as well as increase both pulmonary and cardiovascular health.

O’Mara said hearing that physical activity could help reduce severe impacts from COVID-19 is not surprising but it is a relief to know that exercising regularly can help.

“And the idea that doing all this constantly really has benefits makes it easier to do, particularly when you don’t want to get up in the morning and get out,” O'Mara said. And, O'Mara said this may give him an extra nudge to get out the door with Timber and back on the trails.

“And you know that you’re protecting yourself tomorrow by what you do today,” he said.

If you are looking to get a bit more active, health leaders recommend taking regular walks, trying short bursts of intense physical activity, getting active doing the games and activities you already love and tracking progress to stay accountable.