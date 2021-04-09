Orange County is shifting gears in its vaccination effort, as about 25% of the county population now has at least one dose. By the end of next month, the Orange County Convention Center vaccination site will close.

The county is moving from the large-scale vaccination site approach to a mobile-site approach starting on Monday.

Since the OCCC vaccination site opened in December, the Orange County Convention Center has now surpassed 200,000 vaccines administered.

The first mobile appointment-only vaccination site is open next Monday through Friday, April 12 through the 16t, at Barber Park.

You can make appointments at ocfl.net/vaccine. The site can administer 1,000 of Pfizer vaccines per day.

Orange County Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino explains part of the decision to leave the convention center.

"Reservations for events are increasing, they need the space, and the events that are coming are large that it can not accommodate both of us, and also just in time for the strategy to change a little bit," Dr. Pino said.

The county is moving to this new approach to reach underserved and minority communities.

"We'll go from a main, large-mass distribution events to a smaller places out in the community trying to find those pockets in areas where we have lower vaccination rates," Pino said.

Coming up on May 5, the last first shot of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the convention center, as they plan to close by the end of next month.