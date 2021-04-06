This week, college students are starting to get vaccinated on some Central Florida campuses.

This is an age group where vaccine hesitancy is a concern.

Rollins College will begin vaccinations Tuesday morning for the campus community at the Bush Science Center.

Rollins College received 1,500 initial doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which is enough for 750 people with two doses each.

Appointments were offered first to residential students, followed by non-residential students and faculty and staff.

The University of Central Florida has received enough Pfizer vaccines from the Florida Department of Health in Orange County to vaccinate about 6,000 students at a clinic in the Pegasus Ballroom opening this week.

Dr. Rupali Limaye, associate scientist at Johns Hopkins University's School of Public Health, said data shows 18 to 25 year olds are split across the country on whether or not they want the vaccine.

"I don't want the vaccine because I don't really believe that COVID is that big a deal," Rollins College student Benny Binder said.

Limaye said the age group is more focused on liberty and autonomy over their own bodies.

"I'm super excited about it. I've been saying since the beginning, I'm going to get vaccinated as soon as I possibly can," UCF student Maddie Davis said.

Local Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Aftab Khan said younger people have had less severe symptoms from COVID-19, but variants are more severe.

"Especially the B117 variant is highly contagious, and we know now from studies that it is also pathological. Meaning it can cause deaths more severe than the original virus," Khan said.

Rollins College is doing appointments windows Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the rest of the year if enough vaccines are available.

Stetson University in DeLand is having a Moderna on-campus vaccine event Wednesday April 7.

