Starting Friday, select Regal Cinema locations across the country are reopening, including two Central Florida locations: Waterford Lakes and Winter Park Village.

What You Need To Know Regal has issued new safety measures



Moviegoers must wear masks when they are not eating, drinking



There will be two empty seats between groups

The company closed more than 500 U.S. theaters back in October because of film-release delays during the pandemic.

New safety measures are in place at Regal Cinema Theaters. They include: Moviegoers must wear masks when they are not eating or drinking and the reservation system will have two empty seats between groups.

At theaters where performances are not reserved, parties will be requested to leave two seats between groups.

Regal employees will undergo daily health screenings including temperature checks where mandated.

Employees will be required to wash hands at minimum every 30 to 60 minutes, dependent on the job role.

This Friday, “Godzilla vs. Kong” is headlining new movie releases, including “The Unholy” and “Tom and Jerry”.