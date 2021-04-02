ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Preparations are underway for the state to move to expand vaccinations for anyone 18 and older, and in some cases, 16 and up.

Being a hub for surrounding areas as well, Orange County is paying particular attention to all this.

In fact, on Friday, the Orange County portal to sign up for the vaccine opened at 9 a.m., and by 9:43 a.m. the county says all 9,096 appointments for the week were booked.

County leaders said the Orange County Convention Center site will offer 3,200 vaccines a day.

Even with thousands of vaccines a day, they are expecting around three to four weeks where it could be difficult to get an appointment.

With all adults being eligible for the vaccine starting Monday, county leaders are preparing for big crowds and we could see a month of long waits to get the vaccine.

However, county health leaders hope to get younger people vaccinated as soon as possible.

Especially, as we see more cases of the virus variants in Central Florida.

“It’s happening. We should be very careful about this. We should increase our vaccination rates to try to get the younger segment of the population as quickly as we can, so we can prevent these,” said Dr. Raul Pino of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County.

In the coming weeks, they may be able to ramp up vaccinations.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has been in contact with federal officials and is expecting to get an increase in doses.