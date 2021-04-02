Events, arts, and entertainment venues can reopen in New York as of Friday. However, there are restrictions in place regarding capacity.

Up to 100 people can attend indoor events and 200 for events taking place outdoors. If a negative test can be presented, that capacity goes up to 150 and 500, respectively. Masks and social distancing are still required.

Friday also means college sports fans can attend games as well. This after baseball season kicked off on Thursday with fans in the stands.

Sports venues that can hold more than 1,500 people inside or more than 2,500 people outside can host up to 10% or 20% capacity respectively.

Fans must show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test or completed immunization before entry.