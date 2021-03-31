ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Mobile vaccination sites are showing up in underserved parts of Orange County to give those residents better access to the coronavirus vaccine.

What You Need To Know More mobile vaccination sites popping up in underserved areas



Reverend says, “We’re here to lead people”



FDEM partnering with area pastors to see where the mobile units should go

The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) partnered with area pastors to host a pop-up vaccination site at Mount Olive AME Church in Orlando on Tuesday. About 250 people were vaccinated.

“We’re here to lead people,” Rev. Stovelleo Stovall of God is Able Outreach explained.

He said he was contacted Sunday to see if he could help find a spot to hold the event and get enough people to come, so he reached out to two area pastors, who immediately began contacting their parishioners.

FDEM canvassers also knocked on the doors of area residents to help get the word out about the vaccination event.

Two mobile vaccination events were held in Orange County on Tuesday and three will be held every day for the rest of the week, according to FDEM. The mobile sites are designed to serve the local areas in which they are set up each day. That is why officials are using a grassroots approach for getting the word out, FDEM indicated.