A week after the state rescinded previous nursing home lockdown orders, the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) has released new visitation guidance for long-term care facilities.

With COVID-19 case numbers on the decline, families have been pushing for expanded visitation. However, recent guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), followed by the new order from Florida’s Division of Emergency Management, led to confusion as to what is and isn’t allowed.

Now, with the release of this new guidance, family advocate Mary Daniel said the rules are much clearer.

“This is exactly what we needed,” Daniel said. "We needed in black and white what are we allowed to do and what can we take to our facilities when they do not allow us to do that.”

It’s important to note that most of the guidelines don’t apply to nursing homes, as those are regulated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Instead, AHCA directs those facilities to continue to follow guidance from CMS.

For those with a loved one in an assisted-living facility, AHCA’s new guidance states you can take them out for a visit with no time restrictions. While at the facility, you can have physical contact such as a hug, and in most cases, in-room visits should be accommodated. Also, while visiting hours may be set, facilities shouldn’t limit how long you stay or how many times you stop by.

Children are also allowed to visit.

In the event of pushback from a facility, Daniel recommends reaching out to an administrator first, and if the issue isn’t resolved, contact AHCA.

“I suggest discussing it with the administrator at the facility. Show them the paper. Show them where you believe they are not complying with the information that is in the Frequently Asked Questions,” Daniel said. “And if they still do not comply, then absolutely call AHCA.”

You can contact AHCA’s complaint unit at 1-888-419-3456 or online using the Licensed Health Care Facility Complaint Form.