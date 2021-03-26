A Tampa-based laboratory is working on a needle-free option for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Clinical trials may start by end of this year



The group, Oragenics, is working on a nasal spray as an alternative.

It's still in its research stage, but scientists say the aim is for the mist to last years in the immune system, and fight the virus faster if someone becomes infected.

“We are trying to stimulate the immune system…specifically the nasal cavity where the virus is going to come in first,” says Alan Joslyn, CEO of Oragenics.

So far, they have raised $33 million for the project.

“We want to make this as simple as possible for people to get the vaccine…and reach individuals in areas and countries who can’t get the vaccine,” says Joslyn.

The group plans to start their clinical trials by the end of the year.

If the FDA approves the vaccine, it may be available by 2023.