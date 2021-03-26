ORLANDO, Fla. — A union representing thousands of Disney World cast members is happy about the new vaccine eligibility but wishes the governor would make them first to get the shots.

In less than two weeks, adults in Florida will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Gov. Ron DeSantis is lowering the age to 40 and up Monday, March 29.

Florida residents 18 and up will be eligible Monday, April 5.

Central Florida’s hospitality workers are welcoming the new age requirements for the vaccine.

Industry employees have rallied and asked the governor for an earlier spot in line for a shot.

UNITE HERE! LOCAL 362 represents 8,000 Disney World cast members who work in attractions and custodial jobs.

The president of the union, Eric Clinton, is excited about the increased access, but wanted members eligible earlier as essential front-line workers.

“The age change, we’re really excited about. We think it is the right move. It will open it up so our members who are on the front lines are able to get it, but we are still disappointed that Gov. DeSantis has refused to put workers first,” Clinton said.

Spectrum News 13 is waiting to hear back from the governor's office after leaving a message for comment. However, DeSantis did say earlier in the month that he had no plans to change the eligibility based on a person’s occupation.

Clinton says now they will work on educating union members about the vaccine and encouraging them to get the shot as soon as they can.

He is also pushing for a vaccine event close to Disney property that does not require appointments to increase access to cast members. ​