CENTRAL FLORIDA — Temporary stay-at-home orders in Orange and Osceola counties went into effect one year ago Friday night.

What You Need To Know Orange, Osceola counties’ temporary stay-at-home orders went into effect 1 year ago



Orders aimed at slowing spread of the coronavirus



Non-essential businesses ordered to close

The initial orders mandated everyone stay home as much as possible for two weeks, except for those considered essential workers, which included doctors, grocery store workers and bank tellers. The orders went into effect at 11 p.m. on March 26, 2020.

Non-essential businesses were ordered to close temporarily. Restaurants were permitted to offer takeout and delivery.

The aim was to slow the spread of the coronavirus at the start of the pandemic, at a time when both counties had more than 160 combined cases.

Now, state data shows the counties’ combined cases tops 160,000.

One week into the stay-at-home orders, Gov. Ron DeSantis implemented his own month-long mandate. Florida then began reopening in phases on May 4, 2020.