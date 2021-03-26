Senate Bill 72 passed in the Florida House of Representatives Friday, after passing in the Senate earlier this month.

What You Need To Know Florida Health Care Association one of bill's biggest supporters



It grants certain immunities to businesses and health care providers; allso protects nursing homes and assisted living facilities



RELATED: 3 controversial bills passed the Florida House Friday



More Coronavirus Long Term Care stories

Along with granting certain immunities to businesses and health care providers, the bill also protects nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

One of the biggest supporters of the legislation has been the Florida Health Care Association, which represents more than 80 percent of the state’s nursing homes.

FHCA spokeswoman Kristen Knapp points to an unprecedented time, during which facilities had to operate without adequate supplies and even conflicting guidance.

SB 72 just passed in the house. On to the Governor’s desk next. Among other things, this controversial bill grants COVID-19 legislation protections to nursing homes and assisted living facilities. #bn9covid19 @bn9 — Cait McVey (@CaitMcVey) March 26, 2021

“We’ve never experienced anything like this. We do emergency preparedness, we have hurricanes and other natural disasters. But COVID has been like no other,” Knapp said. “And our health care heroes stepped up and made tremendous sacrifices.”

Tampa Attorney Bennie Lazzara Jr., who represents two families whose loved ones died during the COVID-19 outbreak at Freedom Square in Seminole, has repeatedly spoken out against the bill, arguing a jury should decide a lawsuit’s legitimacy.

“Tell it to a jury. Let a jury decide,” Lazzara said. “Not the politicians in Tallahassee.”

Lazzara isn’t alone. Advocacy groups for seniors have spoken out against the immunity bill, including AARP.

“It says a lot that our focus is not on the suffering of residents or the suffering of families but on the potential suffering of a facility,” said Florida AARP Director Jeff Johnson.

Next, the bill will make its way to Gov. Ron DeSantis’s desk to be signed. DeSantis has indicated support for the legislation, including at a news conference Monday, when he said facilities were likely hesitant to reopen for visitors out of fear of getting sued.