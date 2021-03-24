STATEWIDE — Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida’s vaccination effort is going well as it continues to ramp up, but some concerning numbers are coming from federal and state health officials.

Florida saw 5,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which is just under 2,000 more than the day before.

Federal and state health data show a concerning trend. As of Monday, over the last seven days, Florida has had the most COVID-19 cases in the country.

It is the 12th highest per capita case rate with the 17th highest death rate.

Florida is also the first state to see more than 1,000 cases of variants, including the more transmissible variant first reported in the UK.

This all comes as DeSantis continues his effort to get more and more Floridians vaccinated.

“If the demand continues to be manageable, we want to lower the age again at the appropriate time. So, I don’t have an announcement on that yet, but we’re monitoring it,” said DeSantis.

If the number of doses the state gets continues to increase, the governor says the bulk of them will go to the retail pharmacies, so they can expand their distribution effort.

The governor complimented retail pharmacies and they’re doing a great job vaccinating in the state. ​