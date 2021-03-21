ORLANDO, Fla. — While the state of Florida prepares to expand vaccine eligibility to those 50 years old and up starting Monday, one busy Central Florida vaccine site will be expanding its criteria even further.

Starting Monday morning, the Orange County Convention Center will allow Florida residents 40 years old and up to get the vaccine on site.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said that even by opening the eligibility far beyond what the state will be allowing, they are not expecting to be overwhelmed by the turnout.

As of Saturday, the Orange County Convention Center site had administered 150,000 vaccines, a major milestone for the massive vaccine site. It is currently able to provide 3,000 shots a day.

Demings said with more sites opening up and with so many of the county’s older residents already received their vaccine, they are dealing with additional vaccine supply not going into the arms of Floridians and they want to change that.

“I think it’s great news. If they aren’t using all the doses they have then expand the eligibility and get more people in there, get more shots in arms,” said Jason Watson of Orlando.

That is welcome news for Orange County residents like Jennifer Watson who said she is ready and willing to get her vaccine now that the criteria is expanding.

“I’m very excited because I just turned 40! So now I can go, I have an appointment set up on Monday," said the Orlando resident. "Very excited!

While they plan to open up availability to the 40 and up crowd Monday while the state only increases eligibility to those 50 years old and older, Demings said they do not expect this change will be problematic.

Having checked in with county leaders in neighboring Osceola, Seminole and Lake counties about vaccine rates in older residents, Demings said Orange County feels prepared to handle the demand.

Anyone looking for a vaccine at the OCCC must have an appointment, no walk-ins are allowed.