ORLANDO, Fla. — In just a few days, which age groups qualify to be vaccinated in the Sunshine State will expand, allowing millions more people to access protection in the fight against COVID-19.

What You Need To Know Orange County will see new age rule of 40 and up



Rest of the state will see the rule change for 50 and over



To get your shot at the Orange County Convention Center, you have to have an appointment





RELATED: DeSantis: Floridians Age 50 and Older Eligible for COVID Vaccine on Monday

Starting Monday, both the state of Florida and Orange County will be lowering their age requirements to new groups, ensuring none of the doses coming in go unused.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed an executive order lowering the age eligibility for vaccine access from 60 years old and up to adults 50 years old and up, effective this Monday.

That change is due in part to lackluster turnout at vaccine sites this past week after Florida lowered the age limits from 65 years old down to 60 years old.

DeSantis said they believe that is partly due to many adults already qualifying for the vaccine through co-morbidities or if their occupation allows them to get the shot, like educators.

“People are able to get appointments online much easier now than when the first crush started at the end of December, so we feel confident going to a 50 plus, makes a lot of sense right now. And I think that demand will obviously increase in terms of people looking to get vaccine but I don’t think it’s going to be anything that will overwhelm,” said DeSantis.

In Orange County, the age eligibility is dropping even further starting this Monday, making those 40 years old and up eligible to get a shot at the Orange County Convention Center.

Mayor Jerry Demings said with high vaccination rates in neighboring counties, even with this big change, they do not think the convention center site will be overwhelmed by demand. And they have the supply to do this.

“Each day, we have available supply that is not getting in the arms of individuals so our goal and the goal of the president is to increase the number of individuals who are actually receiving shots in their arms,” Demings said.

To get your shot at the Orange County Convention Center, you have to have an appointment.

Pharmacies offering the vaccine, including Publix also require appointments.

The FEMA-supported vaccine site at Valencia College’s West Campus in Orlando is a walk-up site, no appointment needed. ​

President Joe Biden has said he wants states to open up vaccine eligibility to all adults by May 1. According to DeSantis, Florida is still on track to expand eligibility to all adults before that May deadline.