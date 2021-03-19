Come April 1, outdoor performing arts venues, as well as indoor and outdoor sports venues, will be able to open with limited capacity.

Major League Baseball teams will be the first to test out these new limits with Minor League Baseball teams to follow.

The news is building excitement for the Rochester Red Wings at Frontier Field.

Red Wings Manager Dan Mason says the team misses the boost they get from fans cheering and their energy. He says they're ready to have that back again.

"We're just excited to be able to say that we're going to have games this year. It's been a long time and we can't wait to welcome our fans home," said Mason.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says large sports stadiums can reopen at 20% capacity on April 1, just in time for the start of the Major League Baseball season.

Mason says he'll be watching how the MLB handles the changes since the start of the Red Wings season was delayed until May. At Frontier Field, 20% is about 2,700 people. He hopes by opening day on May 18 they'll be able to have even more fans than that.

Those attending under the new guidelines must provide proof of a recent negative test or that they've received the vaccine before entering a stadium.

Face coverings, social distancing, and health screenings will also be required. Smaller sporting venues that hold 1,500 people indoors can reopen at 10%. Those that hold at least 2,500 people outdoors can reopen at 20%.

Batavia Downs is also preparing for fans to be back in the stands at their horse racing track. President Henry Wojtaszek says they are looking forward to having live fans at their races, which are expected to start back up in July.

Batavia Downs is also excited to hosts concerts again. Large outdoor performing arts venues that hold more than 2,500 hundred people can reopen at 20% capacity starting April 1.

Wojtaszek says this is good news for their concert series that will start at the end of June.

"We have a great lineup for our concert series this year. We said we would comply with whatever rules New York State puts in place. We originally thought we would have anywhere between 500 and 1,500 people. This changes that automatically. We have about a 10,000 person capacity on our track, the inside of our track, so that takes us up to about 2,000 people. So we're very excited about that," Wojtaszek said.

Wojtaszek says Gov. Cuomo lifting the 11 p.m. curfew on casinos was great news for them, too.

Even if their bars and restaurants still have to close at 11 p.m., people can keep playing until the morning starting April 5.