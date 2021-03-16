NATIONWIDE — New data shows just how many people are still unwilling to get the COVID-19 vaccine, even when it is available to them. And that could affect everyone when it comes to stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

What You Need To Know 23% of Americans say they do not want to get the shot



Some of the reasons include health concerns, conspiracy theories





The study by the Delphi Group at Carnegie Mellon University shows 23% of Americans — despite increased access to the vaccine — say they are not willing to get a shot in the arm and have no plans to change their mind on that.

The study polled 18 million people on Facebook, with reasons for vaccine skepticism ranging from health concerns to conspiracy theories.

The Biden administration plans to launch an advertising campaign to convince more people the shots are safe. A marketing executive close to the project says the government plans to spend $250 million on that effort.

Some have called on former President Donald Trump to reach out to his supporters who may be unwilling to get vaccinated.

But Biden says influential people in each community could have more pull than anything the former president could say.

"The thing that has more impact than anything Trump would say to the MAGA folks, is with the local doctor, the local preacher, what the local people in the community say," said Biden.

Health experts say at least 80% of the population needs to get the vaccine for it to be most effective.​