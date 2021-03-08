ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida still tops the nation in the most reported cases of COVID-19 variants, ahead of what could be a busy spring break season.

Reservations are fully booked at Disney’s four parks — Animal Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Magic Kingdom — March 15 through March 18.

March marks Disney World’s first full spring break season since the pandemic began and its first-ever at reduced capacity. The parks had closed mid-March of last year through the beginning of July, then reopened to reduced capacity with pandemic precautions.

Meanwhile, health experts caution spring break could be the perfect storm for the spread of COVID-19 variants and the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently advocated against traveling.

"It's the perfect storm. You've got the B.1.1.7 variant accelerating in Florida. You've got all these 20-year-old kids. None of them are going to have masks. They're all going to be drinking. They're having pretty close, intimate contact. And then, after that's all done, they're going to go back to their home states and spread the B.1.1.7 variant," said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.

Florida has consistently been the country’s hotspot for the highly contagious variants, with 648 cases reported to the CDC. Michigan comes in at number two with 437 cases.