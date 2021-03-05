ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday is day three of the FEMA mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Orlando, one of four federally-supported hub sites in Florida.

What You Need To Know Site open every day, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., or when doses run out



All teachers, staff eligible at FEMA-supported sites



It is the first full day all teachers and staff, regardless of age, can get vaccinated there.

On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida’s FEMA-supported sites would follow President Joe Biden’s directive, asking states to prioritize pre-K through 12 staff and childcare workers for the vaccine.

The federal pharmacy program will prioritize vaccinating all school staff and childcare workers during March to help with the president’s directive, according to the CDC.

The site at Valencia College West Campus reached capacity shortly before the 7 p.m. cutoff Thursday evening, according to FEMA officials. Those still in line at the time had the option to make an appointment for another day.

Federal officials on-site have maintained their daily capacity is 2,000 doses, but a spokesperson for the Florida Division of Emergency Management told Spectrum News 13 Thursday evening that the state’s four federally-supported hub sites have been able to administer up to 3,000 doses per day since day one, because of the addition of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“The state has requested for the federal government to come down here to be able to administer 2,000 vaccines,” Air Force Major Docleia Gibson said Thursday afternoon. “If the capacity would need to change, then that’s a request that would have to come from the state up to the federal government to make sure that we have the people and the capacity to be able to administer more shots.”