STATEWIDE — Major pharmacy chain CVS is going against state rules and vaccinating teachers, staff and childcare workers regardless of age.

On Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order allowing vaccinations for K-12 school employees and first responders over the age of 50 went into effect.

The pharmacy chain is also now vaccinating daycare and preschool teachers even though the governor has not yet opened up vaccinations to those groups.

In Central Florida, CVS in Daytona Beach and Palm Coast is administering coronavirus vaccines.

CVS stated it is following the newly released Biden administration guidelines, which allows Pre-K through 12 educators and staff to be vaccinated with no age limit.

The company is currently offering vaccines in 17 states across the country.

CVS has been vaccinating in Florida since February 25, with only two dozen stores statewide taking part right now.

The CVS vaccine portal website stated it is allowing appointments based on local eligibility guidelines.

But, for Florida you can get a vaccine at CVS if you are:

Over 65

A K-12 teacher, daycare, preschool worker, and staff, with no age limit set

And health care and EMS workers

CVS has been working with the governor to expand vaccine availability, but he's not yet commented on the pharmacy's decision.