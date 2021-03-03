On Wednesday, FEMA and the Florida Division of Emergency Management are opening two satellite sites in Central Florida to compliment the Valencia College vaccination site.

They are following what is called a "hub and spoke" model.

The Valencia College hub location was chosen by the federal government and the spokes, by the state and local governments.

The Engelwood Neighborhood Center site in Orlando along with the St. Cloud Civic Center in Osceola County are open at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday and can administer up to 500 shots a day.​

No appointments are being taken; these are walk-up sites.

You can pre-input your information on www.myvaccine.fl.gov.

The goal for these sites is to focus on communities with a high risk of COVID-19 infection.

"These sites will help us better respond to underserved communities as we address health equity concerns," Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said.

Even though these are federal sites, you must meet the state criteria for a vaccine.

Starting Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis is adding police, firefighters, and teachers 50 years of age and over to that list.

The Kelly Park satellite site in Apopka is opening coming up Sunday through Wednesday of next week.