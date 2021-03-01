STATEWIDE — An executive order signed Friday by Gov. Ron DeSantis changes the state's vaccine criteria once again to allow some Floridians under 65 years old to be vaccinated.

Before the order, only hospitals could administer the vaccine to those Floridians under 65 who were deemed medically vulnerable.

Now, doctors along with registered nurses and pharmacists will be able to vaccinate those under 65 years old who have a doctor's note showing them to be “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19.

Criteria for vaccination will still include Florida residents more than 65 years old, frontline healthcare workers, and long-term care facility staff and residents.

So far, according to the Florida Department of Health, more than 3 million Floridians have received at least one dose of vaccine in the sunshine state. Of those, more than two million vaccines have gone to those more than 65 years old.

This order is a big change for expanding access to at-risk Floridians who have been waiting their turn.

Rep. Carlos Smith tweeted about the criteria expansion Sunday night saying, “If you’re medically vulnerable under 65 with a doctor’s note, the state confirms you’re eligible to be vaccinated. If their web portal hasn’t updated to show this change by 7 a.m. when it reopens tomorrow (Monday), just do what you can to try and book the appointment. You’re eligible! Period.”

Right now, this change will only apply to doctor’s offices and pharmacies like Publix, not state-run vaccine sites.

According to Publix's website, it shows that starting at 7 a.m. Monday morning, those customers that are eligible for the vaccine can make an appointment online as soon as Wednesday, March 3 depending on vaccine and county availability.