ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — More help is on the way for tenants in Orange County who are at risk of losing their homes due to pandemic hardships.

What You Need To Know Emergency Rental Assistance Program begins 10 a.m. Monday



Helps tenants in danger of eviction due to pandemic



$33.4M in federal funds available

The Orange County Emergency Rental Assistance Program opens at 10 a.m. Monday. Eligible renters can sign up here when the application portal opens.

The income-based program for county residents will distribute $33.4 million in federal funds to make direct payments to landlords for qualifying residents, according to county officials.

The funds can cover up to $10,000 or 12 months of past-due rent from April 1, 2020 to present.

Tenants’ income cannot be more than 80% of the Area Median Income. That means a single person’s income cannot be more than $40,750 per year and a family of four cannot make more than $58,150 per year.

This new emergency program replaces the county’s prior CARES Act eviction diversion program, which began last August.

Officials say that program provided more than $11.2 million in assistance and helped 3,571 individuals and families stay in their homes.