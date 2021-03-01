ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — More help is on the way for tenants in Orange County who are at risk of losing their homes due to pandemic hardships.
What You Need To Know
- Emergency Rental Assistance Program begins 10 a.m. Monday
- Helps tenants in danger of eviction due to pandemic
- $33.4M in federal funds available
The Orange County Emergency Rental Assistance Program opens at 10 a.m. Monday. Eligible renters can sign up here when the application portal opens.
The income-based program for county residents will distribute $33.4 million in federal funds to make direct payments to landlords for qualifying residents, according to county officials.
The funds can cover up to $10,000 or 12 months of past-due rent from April 1, 2020 to present.
Tenants’ income cannot be more than 80% of the Area Median Income. That means a single person’s income cannot be more than $40,750 per year and a family of four cannot make more than $58,150 per year.
This new emergency program replaces the county’s prior CARES Act eviction diversion program, which began last August.
Officials say that program provided more than $11.2 million in assistance and helped 3,571 individuals and families stay in their homes.