After a big decline in 2020, the numbers of reported cases of child abuse are going up again in Florida. But the pandemic brought many struggles in finding child abuse.

Jeremy and Prairy Riehl got little Raheim as a foster child two years ago. Prairy Riehl says it is hard knowing other kids like him might have gone unreported during the pandemic

“It is sad to think that there are kids who are being abused at home and just not noticed,” Riehl said.

CEO of Embrace Families Glen Casel says in the last year, fewer kids have been removed from homes for abuse, but not because fewer kids are being abused.

It meant fewer cases are being reported.

“The most frequent caller to the abuse hotline is a teacher, so when you disrupt that educational setting, and all of a sudden, that part of the fabric has been torn,” Casel said.

According to the Florida Department of Children and Families, the number of reports of child abuse started to climb again last year once schools opened for face-to-face instruction.

However, with many kids still at home Casel says it’s more important than ever to be vigilant.

“We need to be those eyes and ears a little bit, you might be the only person who realizes that something’s a little bit off about a friend or a neighbor,” Casel said.

Casel says you do not have to be certain abuse is happening to report it.

If it doesn’t feel right to you, he says just make the call and let the professionals evaluate.

“And that’s all it takes! Being willing to step out, pick up that phone, and let’s be sure that child is okay and they’re gonna be safe,” Casel said.

He says there is no penalty for being wrong, and you might still end up helping a family in need.

In Raheim’s case, it changed his life. The Riehl's were able to officially adopt him Wednesday.

“He’s been part of our since he joined us, we love him a lot,” Riehl said.

If you see a situation with a child involved and you think 911 isn’t necessary, call the state’s abuse hotline at 1-800-962-2873.

Or you can report it online.