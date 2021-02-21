NATIONWIDE — A new warning from top U.S. health officials about coronavirus variants as a new report suggests those mutations could lead to a "rapid rise" in COVID-19.

What You Need To Know COVID-19 variant is more transmissible, officials say



Dr. Anthony Fauci urging Americans to get vaccinated



While COVID-19 cases are falling in the U.S., new reports by the CDC warn the COVID mutations could cause a "rapid rise" in coronavirus cases.

In one report, researchers from the CDC and Minnesota Health Department detailed cases of the variant first identified in the United Kingdom.

Earlier data suggested that the variant — which may be more transmissible — could become the predominant variant in the United States in March and officials are urging people to take action to reduce spread.

"When your turn to get vaccinated comes up, get vaccinated. It's not only good for you and your family and your community, it will have a very important impact on the dynamics of the outbreak in our country," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in a White House COVID-19 press briefing on Wednesday, February 17.

Fauci is now saying that it might be until May or June that all Americans will have access to the vaccine.