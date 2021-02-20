The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County teamed up with the National Institute of Health and Care to Equality Center to help seniors pre-register to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The purpose of outreach events is to reach out to portions of our community that may not be accessing vaccinations. Currently that's the Hispanic and African American community,” said Jeremy Lanier with the Department of Health in Osceola County.

Fifty-seven seniors were helped on Saturday at St. James AME Zion Church in Kissimmee.

Many said they had issues in the past trying to sign up online on their own.

“I did it two or three times, it said do it again,” said Letha Kemp.

Saturday was a different story for Kemp, as she was preregistered at myvaccine.fl.gov.

“It was easy. They asked me a couple questions, I answered the questions, it was easy," Kemp said.

Those who took part in Saturday's event will wait for a phone call.

“They are scheduled for that appointment at a state supported vaccine location which is Centro Cristiano Dios De Pactos," Lanier said.

Seniors like Kemp are looking forward her appointment.

“To be protected,” said Kemp.