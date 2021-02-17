STATEWIDE — The Florida Department of Health is now expanding who can administer COVID-19 vaccines as the demand for vaccines continues to increase.

Now in effect, certified EMTs can administer the shots.

This is all to get more vaccines in arms to Floridians, as the state continues to try and have supply meet up with demand.

As state vaccine supply is going up, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott tweeted that the CDC is reporting Florida will get another 417,430 doses of the vaccine next week.

This will bring the state's total to nearly 3.4 million doses.

President Joe Biden is also pushing for more vaccinators across the country as a top priority, saying a diverse, community-based public health workforce is essential in this pandemic.

At Tuesday night's CNN Town Hall, the president doubled down on that message.

"We have made significant strides increasing the number of vaccinators. I issued an executive order allowing former retired docs and nurses to do it, over a thousand military personnel," Biden said.

State Surgeon General Scott A. Rivkees' emergency rule permits certified paramedics and emergency medical technicians to administer COVID-19 vaccine under appropriate medical direction at State-operated vaccination sites, saying it is fair, under the current circumstances, which require immediate action to address the Public Health Emergency.

The Orlando Fire Department stated its team of more than 40 started administering vaccines at Orlando senior centers last month.

This order now expands to more first responders working with the department of health to vaccinate.