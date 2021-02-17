Winter weather issues in other parts of the country are delaying the shipment of the coronavirus vaccine to Florida.

The News Service of Florida is reporting a shipment of more than 200,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine has been delayed due to a severe winter storm.

Publix canceled Wednesday’s vaccine scheduling event because of the delivery delay. Appointments scheduled for Wednesday or Thursday are not impacted.

“We know how important administering this vaccine is, so we deeply regret the need to cancel Wednesday’s scheduling event. Once additional vaccine is received, we will announce the next opportunity for vaccine appointment scheduling,” Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous said in a statement.

Meanwhile, two vaccination events in Volusia County set for Thursday have been rescheduled. The first dose clinic at the Volusia County Fairgrounds in DeLand has been rescheduled to Monday, February 22. The second dose event, also at the fairgrounds, will now happen Tuesday, February 23.

County officials say people with appointments will be contacted to confirm the new date.