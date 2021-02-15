ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County’s coronavirus vaccine appointment portal reopens on Monday morning.

What You Need To Know Orange County’s appointment portal opens at 9 a.m. Monday



Orange, Seminole counties not using state’s pre-registration website



RELATED: Some Counties Not Using State's Vaccine Registration Website

Appointments are open to senior citizens who are Florida residents. Visit ocfl.net/Vaccine for registration information and to review frequently asked questions.

When the portal reopened on January 29, all 4,900 appointments were booked in 32 minutes, according to CDR Maguire, the company Orange County contracted to run the web portal.

Orange County Vaccine Registration Update! All appointments for #COVID19 vaccinations for 65 and older residents are now fully booked. 4,900 appointments were booked in 32 minutes! pic.twitter.com/3ntSLdBX91 — CDR Maguire (@CDRMaguire) January 29, 2021

Orange and Seminole counties are the only counties in Central Florida not using the state’s vaccine pre-registration website, which allows people to enter a virtual queue line for an appointment at their county’s state-supported vaccine location.