STATEWIDE — On Monday, health care workers and consumer advocates are among a group meeting virtually to condemn a major move from Florida Republicans to put limits on COVID-19 related lawsuits against nursing homes.

This comes as attorneys across the state are running thousands of ads encouraging families to consider suing nursing homes and hospitals for negligence during the pandemic.

Last week, the Senate judiciary committee passed Senate Bill 74 from Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes of Saint Petersburg that would put tough limits on lawsuits like a one-year statute of limitation and blaming outbreaks on shortages of PPE would be off limits.

This comes as more than 9,000 seniors in Florida nursing homes have died from COVID-19.

Critics of the bill, like some health care workers and consumer advocates, say their testimony has been limited. On Monday, they are making sure supporters of the bill hear their concerns.

Some Democrats are also opposed.

"We expect people to be at their highest standard, and if we take away the possibility of them being called out on negligent action, then what's to stop them?" Democratic Senator Tina Polsky of Boca Raton said.

The bill also stated if nursing homes and hospitals followed government guidance on preventing the spread of the virus, they would be protected from litigation.

Brandes said many need to remember the extraordinary challenges of this pandemic.

"I think we have to do everything we can to support our health care workers at this time. I think we have to understand that there's a fundamental shift that has occurred in this state over the last year, and if they're going to be there for us, we've got to be there for them," he said.​

For years, state Republicans have long been trying to limit what they call "frivolous" lawsuits designed to make lawyers money at the expense of the state economy, this is another step towards that.