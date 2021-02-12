Starting Friday, dozens of Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies in Florida will begin coronavirus vaccinations.

It is part of phase one of the federal retail pharmacy rollout that is working to get vaccines in neighborhoods across the country.

You can get a vaccine by booking an appointment online. Scroll down for more.

Earlier this week, Walmart's scheduling page went down for technical problems, but it is now back up and running.

As of Friday, 119 Walmart and Sam's Club stores across 34 counties will begin vaccines.

In Central Florida, there are select stores in Brevard, Marion, Orange, Osceola, and Sumter counties.

Eligibility is based on state health department requirements, which in Florida, the state is prioritizing people 65 and older, health care workers, and long-term care facility residents and staff.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said seniors remain a priority because they're more vulnerable.

"We understand there's intense demand for this. The more seniors we do, the more the demand may soften a little bit. And then as soon as we see a sufficient amount of seniors who want it have gotten it, then we can look at expanding to other age groups or occupations," the governor said.

DeSantis is encouraged by the federal vaccine rollout.

"You're going to have seniors being able to get shots at all of those Walmarts. Now that's not every Walmart in Florida, but it's about 30%, and they've got a lot of stores here, so that's going to be a good starting point," the governor said.

State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith of Orlando tweeted out Thursday night that Walmart mistakenly opened up vaccines to people under 65 with comorbidities and are halting appointments for that group.

Here’s an official statement from @Walmart confirming they WILL HONOR all appointments made to date, including those made today by under 65 with co-morbidities. 👇🏽👇🏽 https://t.co/XrVtOm08Fb pic.twitter.com/fT5liPQJCr — Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) February 12, 2021

But, they demanded the company honor already booked appointments and says he has been assured by the state and the company that they will be honored.

Spectrum News 13 is reaching out to Walmart and the state for more information.

All registrations are by appointment online:

You can got to WinnDixie.com and click on "Important COVID-19 vaccine information" on the top of the screen.





Walmart.com has a "COVID-19 vaccine" information section at the bottom of the home page.





And Publix.com has a "COVID-19 vaccine" tab at the top right of the home page to make an appointment.

The Biden administration says this vaccine rollout is phase one, more vaccines will come to pharmacies as more become available.

