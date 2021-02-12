The CDC released new guidance to have masks provide better protection.

What You Need To Know Dr. Raul Pino says that adding layers increases effectiveness



The CDC study shows that double masking can be over 92% effective



CDC also updated its recommendations on how masks should fit

Its study shows double masking can be more than 92% effective in improving protection against the spread of COVID-19. That involves fitting a cloth mask over a disposable medical procedure mask with a moldable nose wire.

When asked about the new guidelines, Dr. Raul Pino, director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, explained, “They are recommending in some cases double masking especially will increase effectiveness against these variants that are most transmissible than the others. It adds layers, and in some cases, some masks are already layered so it all depends on the type of mask you're using.”

The CDC also updated recommendations on how masks should fit, stated that knotting the ear loops can make it fit tighter against your face.