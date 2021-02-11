Thursday starts the federal retail pharmacy vaccine rollout, bypassing states to get more vaccines into the arms of those in need.

What You Need To Know Pharmacies are offering shots as part of this new federal partnership



Select Winn-Dixie, Publix, Walmart stores in Florida to provide COVID vaccinations





Scroll down to see details about pharmacy registrations



RELATED: Winn-Dixie, Publix, Walmart Announce COVID-19 Vaccination Details

Thousands of retail pharmacies across the country and in Florida now have Moderna COVID-19 shots.

​In Florida, hundreds of Winn-Dixie, Walmart and an expanded list of Publix pharmacies are offering shots as part of this new federal partnership.

Winn-Dixie locations statewide will offer shots by appointment online, in Central Florida, they are select locations in Brevard, Lake, Marion, Sumter and Volusia counties.

In addition, 119 Walmart and Sam's Club locations, including those in Orange and Brevard counties, will begin vaccinations on Friday.

Plus, 593 Publix locations statewide, including in Seminole and Osceola counties, are also involved in this program.

Eligibility is based on state health department requirements, which in Florida, the state is prioritizing people 65 and older, healthcare workers, and long-term care facility residents and staff.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says these new pharmacy doses are a big help in putting seniors First.

"Those are doses in addition to the doses we're already getting, so yes, some of the state's allocation has gone to Publix, but all the new Publix locations, and all the Walmart locations, those are doses, 10's of thousands of doses, direct from HHS," he said.

All registrations are by appointment online:

You can got to WinnDixie.com and click on "Important COVID-19 vaccine information" on the top of the screen.





Walmart.com has a "COVID-19 vaccine" information section at the bottom of the home page.





And Publix.com has a "COVID-19 vaccine" tab at the top right of the home page to make an appointment.

The Biden administration says this vaccine rollout is phase one, more vaccines will come to pharmacies as more become available.

Publix COVID-19 Vaccination Locations in Florida

Walmart COVID-19 Vaccination Locations in Florida